National bronze for promising Sussex pair

A pair of Sussex’s top badminton talents teamed up to collect a bronze medal at the under-13 national championships.

Worthing member and current under-14 county champion Dewi Rice and Littlehampton player Jerome Brackley travelled to Milton Keynes to take part.

After some tough matches and battling through injuries, the boys won all their group matches to get to the semi-finals of the doubles.

But they came up short against the number two seeds, losing 21-16, 21-15. Although their efforts were enough to see them come away with a bronze medal.

Rice has been a member of Sussex’s under-14 squad all season and is one to keep an eye on in the future.

Have you read?

Former world darts champions Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld to star at K2 show



Ian Hart: The potential transfer triangle involving Lewis Dunk, Portsmouth's Matt Clarke and Leicester City's Harry Maguire following Graham Potter's Brighton arrival



New Shoreham boss Mark Pulling eyeing instant SCFL Premier Division return