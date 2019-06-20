Mother and daughter duo flourish in Great Britain championships

Sally and Lisa Mills scooped a number of individual and team honours at the Great Britain national championships in Swansea.

The mother and daughter duo, from Findon, did Mid Sussex Marlins proud with a number of fine performances.

Sally claimed five golds, a silver and bronze medal from the individual and team events she participated in.

Her sole solo gold came in the 100metres butterfly.

Sally finished third in the 50m butterfly and claimed silver in the 100m event to cap her individual participation.

But the experienced swimmer was not finished there.

She claimed top spot in four relay events, breaking two British records in the process.

National records were smashed in the 4 x 200m and 4 x 50m freestyle events.

Sally’s team then set a new European and world record in the 4 x 50m medley relay.

Daughter Lisa also displayed her talents in a number of events.

The Mid Sussex Marlins member managed to collect two bronze medals for her efforts.

Both of which came in team relay events. Lisa claimed a personal best time in the individual 200m breaststroke, finishing seventh.

Fourth and sixth-placed finishes followed in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events respectively to cap her individual participation.

Bronze medals were then collected in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay and 4 x 50m medley relay to round off what proved a fruitful event for the mother and daughter pair.

The duo are now back in training ahead of the World Champions that take place in South Korea in just seven weeks time. They have set up a crowdfunding page in order to raise funds for the trip.

More can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-mills-1

Have you read?

Former Brighton winger back at Worthing with a point to prove after departing National League side Bromley



Sussex skipper to the rescue: Brown passes 500 for season in Kidderminster recovery



Sussex overseas star Rashid Khan has World Cup match to forget for Afghanistan