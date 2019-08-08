Members of Steyning Atheltics Club taking on some world's toughest endurance events

Steyning Athletics Club members have been representing their town and country at a number of global events this summer.

The club caters for athletes of all levels, from beginners to those representing GB.

Lydia Jordan and Dave Hill with their medals from the Long Course Weekend challenge

This summer has seen a good number of members taking on some quite absurd endurance events in swimming, cycling and running.

Sarah Cotton became the most recent Steyning athlete to take on the Channel swim from England to France.

She started from Samphire Hoe beach (near Dover) at 1.30am and landed near to the Cap headland a mere 11 hours and 33 minutes later.

The crossing is a minimum of 21 miles and, in reality, much further due to movement from currents.

Cotton was slightly delayed by giant tankers sneaking up on her and a sick crewman being airlifted from her support boat in the early hours but eventually made it across.

Steyning’s swim captain Lawrence Naested completed a gruelling event – crossing the eight miles of Lake Geneva.

But it’s not all about swimming at the club as Vic Gretton and Mark Munns completed this 53.4mile Race to the King Ultra Marathon event run from Arundel to Winchester along the hills of the South Downs.

Anthony and Camilla Bishop then tackled the Jurassic Coast Ultra Marathon. The World Heritage Site takes runners from the start at Poole Harbour past Corfe Castle, Lulworth Cove, Durdle Door, Weymouth, Portland Bill, Chesil Beach, West Bay and cliffs before a finish line some 100km (62miles) later in Bridport. Steyning multi-sport captain Moyra Amess, Sue Ford-Dunne and Matt Honey all completed the unique Scilly Isles Ottillo swim/run event.

Competitors swim between and then run across multiple islands across the vast course.

There are a total of nine separate swims and runs, with a combined total distance of around 23 miles.

Some Steyning members have also added cycling into the mix. Run captain Lydia Jordan and Dave Hill completed the Long Course Weekend in Wales.

Across three consecutive days they swam 2.4 miles, cycled 112miles and on the final day ran a marathon (26.2 miles). Simon Turk and Anne Witney had the honour of switching their Steyning kit for GB tri-suits at European Championship age group events.

Witney managed to return home with a shiny new silver medal to show for her efforts.

All of these are great examples of just how far you can go when you join up to sports clubs near you.

To get all the latest from Steyning Athletics Club or if you wish to join contact them on Instagram or Facebook.

Have you read?

All you need to know about Brighton’s new £20m striker Neal Maupay



Brighton loan star Matt Clarke set to impress Wayne Rooney after fine start at Derby County



Brighton goalkeeper joins Worthing on season-long loan