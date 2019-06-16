Key pair set to return to Worthing Thunder next season

Worthing Thunder have secured the services of an influential pair from last season for the 2019/20 campaign.

American Zaire Taylor has committed to a third term with the south coast side, while Alex Owumi has agreed on a return next season subject to clearance.

The pair played a key part in guiding Thunder to National Trophy glory last term.

But after finishing runners-up in the National League Division 1 and the play-offs, Taylor feels he has unfinished business at the club.

He said: “I’m very excited to be returning to Thunder where we have had two great seasons.

“We’ve won two titles, but we still have some unfinished business and I truly believe our best years are still ahead of us.

“I’m looking forward to another great season with the team and supporters.”

Nigerian Owumi had no trouble adapting to life on the south coast with Thunder last season.

He starred for Worthing in his first campaign at the club, but is looking to finish his professional career on a high next term.

Owumi said: “I am really excited to return to Worthing Thunder for this upcoming season.

“I am always impressed by the fans, who cheer us on each week.

“I’m looking forward to finishing my last pro season with this great club.”

Thunder chairman Frank Gainsbury feels keeping Taylor at the club for a third season shows their ongoing intention for more silverware.

He also hopes Owumi can bring the curtain down on his professional career on a high.

Gainsbury said: “We are delighted to welcome Zaire back to the club for next season.

“Zaire is a key member of the team and his presence on court will no doubt ensure that we will be up amongst the honours again next season.

“We are looking forward to another nine months of exciting basketball in Worthing.

“This signing puts down a marker for our ongoing intentions to continue to be competitive moving forward.

“We’re also delighted to welcome back the hugely experienced Alex as the club looks to build another squad to challenge for honours again for the forthcoming campaign.

“We hope that Alex will enjoy another season with us and pick up some silverware to commemorate his last season as a player in professional basketball.”

Supporters can still purchase early bird season tickets for the 2019/20 campaign.

For details on how to purchase, email: promotions@worthingthunder.net

