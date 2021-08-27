Jenson button to race at Goodwood Revival for the first time ever

Mr Button, a long-time friend of Goodwood Motorsport will make his debut at the event taking place on the weekend of September 17-19.

He is due to take part in the Stirling Ross Memorial Trophy on the Friday evening of the revival weekend. Formerly known as the Kinrara Trophy and first held in 2016, the race will see Ferrari SWBs take on Aston Martin DB4GTs, AC Cobras and a host of early 60s GT racers.

Sitting alongside Alex Buncombe, Mr Button will be behind the wheel of a Jaguar E-Type, prepared and run by RJN Motorsport.

Jenson Button is set to make a historic racing debut at Goodwood Revival. Photo by Nick Dungan

Following Friday evening’s race, the pair will be back in action on Sunday afternoon at the Royal Automobile Club TT celebration, one of the most prestigious events in historic motorsport.

It’s a one hour, two driver event which will pit some of the finest closed cockpit cars in the world against each other, with Button and Buscombe competing in a 1963 AC Cobra. The car was originally a factory-prepared racer for Shelby-American but is now prepped and run by DK Engineering.