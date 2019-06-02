'It was just my day' - batsman who broke Sussex Cricket League record talks about his incredible innings

A Sussex Cricket League batsman who scored 313 has said 'it was just my day'.

Coleman Hatch's Tim Singer broke the league's record for an individual score when he scored 313 in his side's total of 486-5 against Three Bridges 3rd XI.

His astonishing innings took just 120 balls and included 42 fours and 19 sixes. His first 50 came from 20 balls, his 100 off 37 balls, 200 from 81 balls and 300 from 116 balls.

Singer, 38, from Crowborough, previous highest score was 207 not out and has played for Colemans Hatch since he was 'eight or nine'. He has also played cricket for Linden Park’s Wednesday side on occasions.

About his innings he said: "I haven’t scored many runs for a while, but did feel in good form on Saturday. I know people will probably think I’m playing at the wrong standard, but I haven't scored a hundred in years. It was just my day.

"I’m not particularly mobile, so I don’t look for many singles, which means I tend to try for the boundaries."

And how did he feel after the innings? He said: "I didn’t really give it much thought. It just seemed very surreal."

SEE ALSO Batsman smashes 19 sixes in incredible innings of 313 in Sussex Cricket League match | Roffey remain unbeaten, Three Bridges stun Brighton - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

