Ian Hart: Was Liverpool's comeback against Barcelona the greatest in British football history?

There came a point in the excellent BT coverage on Tuesday night, where I couldn’t actually believe what I was watching.

Barcelona, arguably the best team on the planet, with Lionel Messi one of the greatest players to have ever graced a football pitch, were out-thought and out-fought.

Ironically, Liverpool’s fourth and ultimately winning goal, saw Barca’s defence caught napping in a scenario more akin to a Sunday league game.

All credit to Jurgen Klopp and the Reds, though.

I, like many others, thought it was all over in Catalonia last Wednesday, but clearly the fat lady didn’t start singing until she arrived at Anfield. The Reds are waiting to discover who they will face in Madrid next month, but it will need a top-class display from either Spurs or Ajax to stop the Liverpool momentum.

Before that, there is to be disappointment for the Reds this weekend.

As predicted the Albion didn’t go down, obviously not by the margin I thought back in August - but more on that next week with a look back on the campaign.

Manchester City arrive at the Amex on Sunday needing to win the final game to retain the Premier League title.

Anything less and a Liverpool victory against Wolves at Anfield, will see the Reds crowned English top-flight champions for the first time since 1990.

It wasn’t even the Premier League back then. Unfortunately, Liverpool fans whilst I think you’ll lift the European Cup for the sixth time, there won’t be two bits of silverware in the Anfield trophy room come June 1.

Whilst I’m relieved that the Albion are safe and it was never in doubt in my mind, there are serious issues that need addressing in the summer. I cannot see Man City slipping up on Sunday.

Somewhat ironic that potentially the best team in Europe may not be the best team in their domestic league, but that’s not the first time that’s happened and it won’t be the last. I’m not saying Brighton will roll over and whilst the performance at Arsenal on Sunday gave some hope for the future, City aren’t Arsenal.

Throw in the added prize on offer, they will ultimately wear the Albion down.

We won’t get thrashed and for the benefit of the TV viewers it will be exciting at both stadiums, but City will run out victors by the odd goal - regardless of Liverpool’s efforts at Anfield.

Yet again Sussex have unearthed a diamond in the rough in the shape West Indian-born Jofra Archer, who now is eligible to play for England.

But this has attracted some dissension in certain quarters, is it morally right that he should come straight into the team and play in the World Cup and possibly the Ashes in the summer?

Of course it is, as he meets all the qualification criteria.

Have you read?

Former British Lions player Brian Moore and England international Amy Wilson-Hardy show support for Worthing 10s festival



Sussex knocked out of One Day Cup as Glamorgan chase 347 to win at Hove



Why it was the right time for former Worthing, Horsham and Bognor striker Terry Dodd to take step into management at Wick