Everything you need to know for Wednesday’s racing at Hove with tips from experts at Racing Post

With the UK’s sporting calendar in complete lockdown, greyhound racing behind closed doors is one of the very few events keeping the show on the road.

Racing at Sussex track Hove, one of the best-regarded in the country continues behind closed doors until the end of March at the very least and expert tipsters from Racing Post are on hand to mark your card for the afternoon’s action, broadcast live via a number of betting apps.

The decision to continue to race behind closed doors comes contrast to horse racing, which suspended all meetings from Wednesday, due to greater demand placed on vital NHS and medical services in comparison to greyhound racing.

Greyhound Board of Great Britain managing director Mark Bird said: "These are uncertain and unprecedented times and our utmost priority is always the welfare and care of the greyhounds at the centre of our sport.

"We are likewise mindful of the health and well-being of everyone associated with British greyhound racing and of course our wider social responsibility to help minimise the transmission and impact of Covid-19.

"As a sport, we have therefore taken the collective decision to move all racing behind closed doors across our licensed stadia in England.

"We believe that this is the best way of the sport continuing to operate safely and successfully for the moment; minimising risk but maintaining the cashflow that is essential to everyone's livelihoods and to the care of our greyhounds.

Hove racing schedule

Tuesday – 2.12 to 6.19

Wednesday – 2.12-6.19

Thursday – 6.27 – 9.26

Friday – 10.36 – 1.57

Saturday – 6.27 – 10.02

Hove feature race preview & top tips

THE feature race on this afternoon’s card from Hove is a top grade sprint at 3.11, in which the outside duo look likely to battle out the honours.

Seamus Cahill’s Sandside Galtee is already twice an open-race winner in seven UK starts and showed a nice burst of pace last time when scoring, but a chance is taken on fellow wide seed Billy Balloons.

Maria Collins’ September 15 whelp got the start all wrong on his two most recent appearances, but showed good speed thereafter and, with just a moderate exit from the traps here can show his class.

At the opposite end of the age spectrum is Norah McEllistrim’s Speedy Rider, who was an unlucky loser when last over 500m two weeks ago.

Sent off the 5-2 favourite, he broke poorly before showing a nice turn of foot to turn out of the second bend on the heels of the leader, before inexperience cost this youngster as he tried to pass the winner, before ultimately falling when challenging around the final bend.

Racing Post top tips:

Hove 2.32 – T3 Speedy River 3/1

Hove 3.11 – T6 Billy Balloons 3/1

Full racecard tips

2.12 – T2 – Jakes Gold 3/1

2.32 – T1 – T3 Speedy River 3/1

2.52 – T6 – Mercury Athena 5/1

3.11 – T4 – Billy Balloons 3/1

3.29 – T4 – Tree Top Amelda – 7/2

3.49 – T1 – Badmeetsevil – 9/4

4.09 – T4 – Riverside Prince – 7/2

4.29 – T5 – Get On Kylie – 3/1

4.48 – T5 – Annies King – 13/8

5.08 – T4 – Boderan Chip – 15/8

5.28 – T6 – Sixfoottwo – 4/1

5.44 – T1 – Conor Pass Flyer – 9/2

6.02 – T2 – Itoje – 7/2

6.19 – T4 – Deep Pockets – 2/1