ECB National Club T20 under-13 national rounds await Worthing

Worthing’s under-13s are set to test themselves against some of the best prospects in the country after reaching the national rounds of the ECB National T20 Cup competition.

The emerging talents ran out six-wicket winners over Cuckfield to win the Sussex final.

Worthing had restricted their opponents to 62-7 off their 20 overs before knocking the runs off in just 10.4 overs.

Team manager Graham Merritt-Blann feels the hard-working group have been rewarded by reaching the national rounds.

He said: “Myself, Ian Watkins (assistant head coach), Lee Shorter (club coach) and Martyn Swift (first team captain) are extremely proud of the boys and the achievements so far.

“The boys have worked really hard and are a great bunch of lads.”

Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bat. Things began well for them as skipper Harry Rogers and Ellis Buckridge put on 43 for the first wicket, albeit in the face of some economical bowling from Worthing seamers Harry Merritt-Blann and George Hannington-Hodge.

It was the introduction of off-spinner Dominic Kaye that turned the game in Worthing’s favour. He beat Rogers’ outside edge which allowed Alex Watkins to whip off the bails and execute the stumping. Buckridge then ill-advisedly decided to take on Thomas Good’s arm, only to be run-out without adding to the total. Kaye then ripped through Cuckfield’s top order to leave them 45-5.

He would finish with impressive figures of 4-5 off his four overs.

Worthing’s bowlers continued to turn the screw as Harry Merritt-Blann claimed 2-22, whilst Finley Watkins bowled conceded just two runs off his four over.

Cuckfield could only crawl to 62-7 off their 20 overs.

Worthing struggled to 20-3 initially in their reply before Good to smashed 29 off 22 balls, including six boundaries. This was initially in partnership with Finley Watkins and then Jack Trelfa, which saw Worthing over the line as they reached 63-4 with 9.2 overs to spare.

Worthing face London side Spencer in the national phase at the Manor Ground on Sunday July 14.

