Ebanks returns to Worthing Thunder

Jorge Ebanks is returning to Worthing Thunder

Thunder are welcoming back fan favourite Jorge Ebanks.

Last time he was with us he averaged 15.7 points per game , 5.2 rebounds per game and 4.9 assists per game, he helped Thunder to the national trophy final win earning finals MVP

Ebanks will be coaching one of their junior national league teams on his return and they can’t wait to have him return back to the Thunderdome and for him to be back coaching our Junior programme.

Ebanks commented: “I can’t wait to get back to Worthing.”