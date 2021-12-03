D&D basketballers buoyed at return to the court

The D&D under-18 basketball squad

They have two teams in the under-16 age group and two in the men’s league.

The Men’s “W” team beat Chichester Titans 108-58.

Their second game against South Coast Outlaws was a tougher game, but D&D forged ahead to win 75-68.

The Men’s “B” team faced SE Tigers in their first game and had a fairly comfortable win by 84-65.

The Under-18s welcomed some new players to their squad and took on Horsham Hawks, coming out with a win of 112-51.

The Under 16 W squadmet the SE Tigers Blue team.

This was a game which could have gone either way with D&D taking the game 78-70.

Because of the disruption last season, for many of their younger players, this season is the start of their basketball journey.

The Under-13s met a strong Brighton Cougars team for their first game and despite a great effort from the team thee was a win for Cougars, 34-39. The under-12s’ trip to face Horsham ended up with a win 56-18.

Their coach said: “They played amazingly and far

outperformed expectations.”