Closest ever finish caps another 'fantastic' Worthing 10k event

Race director Gavin Stephens felt the closest finish ever seen in the Worthing 10k was the ideal way to cap another ‘fantastic’ event.

Having pushed the pace for the majority of the race, Jack Leitch of home club Worthing Harriers missed out on the coveted prize after a sprint finish with Brighton Phoenix’s Finn McNally.

He claimed the crown for the first time in 30 minutes 39.8 seconds, while Leitch was just behind (30:39.9).

But Stephens says there’s more to the event than just the top two.

A sum of more than £100,000 looks set to be raised for good causes across the area.

And Stephens was pleased to see the community come out in force once again.

He said: “It was another fantastic event, with the closest finish we’ve ever seen.

“Running events are all about bringing the community together and on behalf of the organising team, I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to support the race.

“The crowds were bigger than ever, and the support for every runner was just brilliant.”

