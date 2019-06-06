Brothers secure race victory for Woodard Racing at Oulton Park

Woodard Racing enjoyed a successful outing at Oulton Park.

Brothers Sean and Daniel were at the wheel of the team’s JCW Mini Cooper R56 as they claimed victory in the third round of the Classic Sports Car Club (CSCC) Turbo Tin Tops series.

And Sean revealed it was a great moment for the whole family to win alongside his brother.

He said: “A dream of mine has now come true.

“After being involved in motor sport for many years as a spectator, marshal, mechanic and driver - I have now won a race with my brother, Daniel.”

After 30 minutes of qualifying, the pair secured tenth spot on the grid for the 40-minute race.

The changing weather meant there was a lot of technical talks between the team prior to the race.

Daniel took the opening stint in dry conditions.

He made a flying start, climbing from tenth to fifth by the first corner. Despite a trail of oil running down the Avenue towards Cascades, he managed to lap some six seconds quicker than his qualifying pace.

Sean then jumped into the seat, with some of the quickest laps seeing Woodard Racing close the gap on those ahead of them.

Despite rejoining second in the class after a pit stop, he went onto lead again as his team claimed the race victory.

