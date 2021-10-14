Bradford and Newcastle road trip is mixed for Worthing Thunder

Howard Crawford of Worthing Thunder

Bradford Dragons 58 Worthing Thunder 62

Thunder’s longest weekend on the road of the season started with a tough match against the Bradford Dragons.

After miles the weary team, missing the influential Tom Ward, Thunder dug in and came away from the Dragons’ lair with a hard-fought victory.

Trailing for almost all the game Thunder finally came good in the fourth quarter holding the hosts to just six points coming out on top by 62-58.

This result sees Thunder remain unbeaten in the league after two games, but as a spectacle it was poor.

Over-zealous refereeing and numerous poor calls saw Thunder struggle throughout.

Jerrad Dixon, who had an otherwise good game, was harshly treated by the officials as they called him for charging fouls as he went inside regularly. Hafeez Abdul stood out with 18 points and numerous rebounds.

Thunder went into the last period trailing by nine points but as the defence finally came good restricting the Dragons to just six points.

Newcastle University 99 Worthing Thunder 81

Thunder had another hour’s trip to the overnight stop before their next action in Newcastle.

An early tip at Newcastle University in the L Lynch Trophy came a bit too soon and Thunder put on a lacklustre display.

Newcastle seemed unable to miss from three-point range as they quickly took control. They led by 10 at the first break and nine at the half.

The third period was a disaster for the weary visitors as the Newcastle forwards peppered the basket from long range.

A lead of 19 points going into the final stanza was too much for Thunder and despite pulling back a point the final score of an 99-81 loss was the end of a poor day!

For Thunder-Abdul led the scoring with 19 (16 rebounds) and 18 each from Jerrad Dixon and Zaire Taylor.

Thunder couldn’t compete with the 15 three-pointers from the rampant northerners hitting only six points in reply.

Scorers v Bradford ( unofficial): Abdul 18, Dixon 12, Crawford 10, Sunderland 4, Ebanks 3 Moyo 6, Taylor 6, Fontaine 3.