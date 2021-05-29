Bowls: All the Lancing, Goring, Marine Gardens, Maltravers and Tarring Priory news

Back on the green at Lancing Bowls Club

LANCING BC

After a worrying period because of Covid 19 Lancing BC’s season started with their first drive, attended by 24 members, the maximum allowed at that time.

This keenness to bowl continued with members playing county bowls , Stracey Shield, Brodie Tray, Edward Rowland and friendly competitions.

Goring Manor make hay while the sun shines

The friendlies tally was two wins, two losses and three cancelled in inclement weather.

First-round successes in the Sussex County Competitions include pairs Alan Wadey and Martin Salter, and Dan and Vinnie Minter, singles Alan Wadey in Champion of Champions and Les Koroknia, who had a walkover in the unbadged singles

The first Stracey Shield competition of three rinks against Goring was a tight game ending with Goring winning 2-1 but Lancing edging it 59-58, for four points each.

The Brodie Tray team were successful winning all games apart from one triple. Lancing won 71-50 and 8-2 in points.

In the Edward Rowland competition, Phil Hillsden, Dan Minter, Dave Cornwell and Clive Johnson played against a Popes Mead team and won 18-16. Jeff Gartell, Ron Richardson, Marin Salter and Chris Byrnes faced Southwick Park and triumphed 26-10.

The first open day took place on Saturday y and was successful thanks to Frances Johnston and volunteer members including coach Helen Jennings.

MALTRAVERS

There was a good turnout for the Mixed Aggregate contest and 11 county games were played by Maltravers.

Mike Sherwood, Tony Marks and Charlie McGowan played at home to Pagham in a preliminary round of the men’s triplesand won 14-13.

They play a team from Middleton in the next round.

In the men’s singles county competition Alex Stavrou hosted M Meadows from Tarring and won 21-12.

Alan Howe played his first round of the county singles away to Kevin Batchelor at Worthing Pavilion, winning 21-19. He is at home in the next round to Francis Fahey from Goring Manor.

The men had three teams in the men’s pairs on a windy evening.

George Gatford and Alan Howe travelled to Witterings fbut lost 24-6.

Alex Stavrou and Terry Carline played against a pair at Tarring and won 23-17.

Mike Sherwood and Charlie McGowan played at Tarring, putting up a strong fight but conceding four shots on last end.

Alan Howe, Bob Read, George Gatford and Brian Denyer played a close game at home to Pagham, losing 15-13.

Denise Latter and Anne Tongeman hosted against a pair from Crablands in the ladies’ pairs but lost narrowly.

In the ladies county singles Maz Howe played at home to Pat Vinten from Arundel and won 21-20.

Denise Latter played Jean Meneely from Goring Manor, and was a 21-12 winner.

In the Gladys Rowland Trophy, April Mitchell, Janet Denyer, Anne Tongeman and Jean Sheldon were at home to Lancing on a very windy afternoon and won 22-9.

Maz Howe took on a lady from East Preston in the unbadged four-wood singles but lost 21-19.

Maltravers had a Brodie Tray League match - the first time they’ve entered this competition. The match was played at Goring Manor against the Hurricanes and all four rinks from Maltravers won.

Results: Pairs - Alan & Maz Howe 20-14, Triples and Top Rink - Terry Carline, April Mitchell & Polo 23-8, Triples - Jack Carline, Anne & Graham Tongeman: 14-13, Rink - Bob Read, Denise Latter, Peter Telford & Leslie Ball 18-17. Overall win 75-52, 10 points to Malatravers.

TARRING PRIORY

Having beaten Chichester in a friendly 79-53, Tarring Priory returned to Priory Park for their first West Sussex League division one match of the season.

The league have reduced matches from four rinks to four triples this season with no promotion or relegation.

Tarring Priory faced recent champions full of optimism, with skips Stuart Shwartz, John Schools and Alan Messer having already recorded wins at Chichester. Emilio di Pietro replaced the unavailable David Fairs.

Kevin Tester, Roy Barclay and Messer lost 23-17 against the experienced Paul Butler.

Captain Shwartz with Nick Eager and Stuart Logan went down 23-12 to Colin Keedwell. Mike Meadows, John Fairs and Di Pietro faced Tony Sayers and fell to an 11-16 defeat.

Keith Brinsmead, Chris Ide and Schools enjoyed a convincing 19 -10 win to give an overall match score of 59-72 and two points to eight.

Tarring Priory are taking part in the Bowls England Big Weekend from tomorrowto Sunday, when the green is open to all to try bowls. Recruitment officer Kevin Tester is excited to welcome new people to the club.

There will be fun competitions, refreshments and enjoyment for all ages.

Sessions run from 10am to 4pm on Friday and Sunday and 10am to midday Saturday though you are welcome to stay to watch a league fixture against Chichester.

A further open day is taking place on Saturday, June 5, from 10am to 4pm. You just need flat soled shoes or trainers.

GORING MANOR

In a four triples friendly at home to Shoreham, Goring won on three of the four rinks in a 61-61 draw. Morag Cruise, Doug Hunt and skip Kevin Pearce were top rink and Tom Fisher and Pete Treagust were the other winning rinks.

In a friendly at Chichester, Goring Manor won on three rinks for a 87-42 win.

Top rink went to Derek King, Stuart Andrews and skip Kevin Pearce. Dave Crocket and Frank Tsang were the other winning skips and Pete Treagust drew.

In another home friendly there were victories on two rinks and defeat on the other two. However, Goring were victorious 72-65.

Top rink went to Peter Guy, Sheila Lock and skip Bill Porter. Dave Norgrove was the other winning skip.

In a league match, Goring Hurricanes lost on all four rinks to Maltravers in the Brodie Tray, losing 10-0 in points.

At the same time, Goring Manor were experiencing their very first league match in division one of the West Sussex League with a trip to Worthing at Beach House Park.

An early downpour nearly saw the match abandoned but it continued and the sun came out.

For Goring Manor wins on three of the four rinks earned a 78-65 and eight points to two win.

Top rink went to Ian Jacklin, Chris Wood and skip Frank Tsang. Keith Renwick and Tommy Tsoi were the other winning skips.

This Sunday, as part of Bowls England’s Big Weekend, members of the public are invited to Goring Manor BC at Field Place between 10.30am and 2pm to try bowls for free.

MARINE GARDENS

Marine Gardens returned to Worthing Pavilion for a Brodie Tray match against the hosts’ B team. A defeat ensued with Pavilion victorious on three rinks, but Marine did snaffle a nail-biting win in the pairs game.

Laurie Bradley and skip Ivan Godsmark held their nerve to win 18-15.

The trio of Albert Leatham, Tim Baldwin and skip Dennis Martin lost 29-15.

Alan Paterson, Dennis Crossweller and skip Mike Hitchin had a 22-12 defeat.

The sole fours rink of Steve Davis, Liz Baldwin, John Nettleingham and skip Pauline Hughes lost 19-14.

The outcome was a strong win for Pavilion B by 85-59.

Marine were hosts to Henfield as dark clouds, strong winds and persistent rain made bowling miserable. It was a social game of four triples and home trio Roy Mills, Shaun Coppard and skip Dave Mugridge won 16-10.

On two other rinks the visitors just edged it. Dave Holden, Harry Tattersall and skip Dennis Martin lost 16-13, while Pamela Chambers, Gerry Perch and skip Jenny Ashman lost 16-12.

The final trio of Noel Stevenson, Alan Paterson and skip Michael Ives lost 23-6 and that powered Henfield to overall victory by 65-47.

Marine’s first match in their 2021 West Sussex League campaign was at Petworth, where the artificial green always presents a stern challenge.

The Marine 12 knew what to expect but the hosts won 92-44.

Marine Gardens made the short trip to play East Preston B in the West Sussex League.

Match captain Bob Cole, playing as lead with John Nettleingham at two and Ivan Godsmark skipping, led the trio to a win of 43-4.