Bowlers beat weather in Worthing - and mallards join in too

Goring Manor bowlers prepare for a club drive

A tricky trip to Lancing started the defence of the Stracey Shield won in 2019 (not played for in 2020).

Winning on two rinks out of three, all Goring needed to do was to keep the margin of defeat on the third rink as low as possible. But that was not to be, by the narrowest of margins.

Goring gained four points for winning on two rinks, but Lancing also gained four points by winning on one rink and having an overall shot win of 59-58. The sides took four points each.

Top rink for Goring Manor went to Jimmy Wan, Ian Jacklin, Kevin Pearce and skip Chris Wood. Skip Frank Tsang also won.

Wednesday fell foul of the weather. A Club Drive lasted three ends before driving rain won the day.

In 2019, Goring Manor won promotion to the top league of the West Sussex Bowls League. To gauge the progress of individuals who helped to gain that promotion, a trial match was held between those who in the 2019 season and those knocking at the door of this year’s division one team.

The challengers won on two rinks and overall by 73-66. This suggests the challengers are ready to step up into the West Sussex team should the more established players fall short.

On Saturday there were two league matches, the first a Stracey match at home to Worthing Pavilion.

Goring won on two rinks out of three, but lost heavily on the third rink which meant the points score was 4-4. Top rink for Goring went to Jean Meneely, Derek King, Chris Wood and skip Lorraine Kuhler. Skip Keith Renwick also won.

The trip to Lancing by Goring Spitfires was less successful. Winning on only 1 rink and falling to an overall shot score of71-50, the Spitfires lost 6-2 on points.

Top rink for the Spitfires was Rod Smith, Rose Suter and skip Stuart Andrews.

Throughout the week, it was encouraging to note that social distancing was maintained.

Marine Gardens

Marine welcomes visitors Storrington for a social game comprising three sets of triples.

Both sides were anticipating a close but friendly gamebut rain began as play commenced!

It swiftly became lousy for bowling but lovely for ducks, and sure enough, a pair of mallards who had arrived that morning on the green made the most of the conditions.

They flew on after two days of rest.

Rinks scores: Albie Marsella, Shaun Coppard & skip Mike Hitchin drew 2-2; John Dorkings, Keith Doughty & skip Norman Deegan scored 3 shots; Albert Leatham, Jim Gray & skip Ivan Godsmark lost 6-2. Marine Gardens v Storrington abandoned as a draw after 4 ends.

Better weather was seen for the visit of Arundel BC.

Once again the format was three lots of triples.

Jenny Ashman’s rink were at 5-5 after eight ends, but then dropped a five on the ninth end. That triggered a nice run of scoring from the visiting triple, who pulled away to 16 shots.

With good support from Pamela Chambers and Wendy Wilson, Jenny fought back but in the end they were beaten 18-13.

It was better news from skip Noel Stevenson and team-mates Gerry Perch and Keith White. They were 9-9 after ten ends, but then embarked on a scoring spree of 16 shots in seven ends. They won comfortably 25-10.

Skip Leon White led team-mates Mary Etherington and John Nettleingham to a measured win by 21-14.

They were ahead throughout and made good use of home advantage.

It was Marine’s first win of the season in their fourth match.

Rink scores: Pamela Chambers, Wendy Wilson & skip Jenny Ashman lost 18-13; Gerry Perch, Keith White & skip Noel Stevenson won 25-10; Mary Etherington, John Nettleingham, & skip Leon White won 21-14. Marine Gardens 59 Arundel 42.

Maltravers

It as a reasonably quiet week for Maltravers after a couple of matches were postponed because of Covid restrictions.

The men did play a friendly at East Preston, consisiting of four teams of triples and winning three out of four rinks. Maltravers won 73-55.

Top Rink went to captain Alan Howe as skip and his team-mates Paul Alexander and Arthur Denyer with a 26-9 win.

The ladies enjoyed a roll-up at home with a good deal of laughter and fun.

On Sunday, May 30, Maltravers will be holding their open day from 10am to 4pm.