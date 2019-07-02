Botham plays key part in ending Goring's wait for first league win of the season

Sam Botham smashed a century as Goring secured a first Sussex League Division 2 victory of the season - at the ninth attempt.

Brilliant Botham crashed 117 off just 100 balls as the bottom side ran out six-wicket winners at Lindfield.

Goring were left with it all to do in the chase after the hosts had declared on 256-3 from 50 overs.

Opener Toby Shepperson also made a century (110) and Apoorv Wankhade weighed in with 81 not out off only 66 deliveries, his innings including ten fours and three sixes.

Captain and opener Alex Maynard departed for just three as Goring’s chase got off to the worst possible start.

But his partner Botham would provide a platform for the visitors to chase down the sizeable total with his classy knock of 117.

Danny Pittham (39) and Stuart Carter (33) helped get Goring to 193-3.

Botham departed with his side still needing 41 to win.

But overseas Kellon Carmichael blitzed 31 off 18 balls to take Goring to 260-4 in 41.5 overs.

Maynard’s men will hope they don’t have to wait another nine games for their next victory.

Goring travel to leaders Hastings & St Leonards Priory on Saturday.

