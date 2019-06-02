Created with Sketch.

Batsman smashes 19 sixes in incredible innings of 313 in Sussex Cricket League match

Cricket
Cricket

Colemans Hatch batsman Tim Singer hit an incredible 313 in their Division 8 Central match with Three Bridges 3rd XI.

Singer hit 42 fours and 19 sixes on his way to an individual score which is thought to be a league record.

Colemans Hatch score 486-5 from 40 overs and Singer was supported by Steve Pollard (70) in a 289 partnership and Steve Medhurst (51) in a partnership of 139.

Three Bridges reached 227-7 in their reply.

SEE ALSO Roffey remain unbeaten, Three Bridges stun Brighton - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up | Five-star Wiese Lord's it over Middlesex | Former Hastings ace plays in World Cup