1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up: Plenty of centuries in a rain-hit opening day

Tom Weston, Sean Heather and Matt Machan all hit impressive centuries in the opening weekend of The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League.

Weston hit 159 not out as Cuckfield amassed 316-5 in 48 overs. He was supported by Ben Candfield who hit 59. Mayfield were 157 all out in reply.

Heather hit an impressive 139 not out as Middleton (262-2) beat Three Bridges (277-7) in a rain affected match. Ben Ferbrache pitched in with 63 not out. Earlier Conor Golding hit 76 for Bridges.

Machan hit 121 for Brighton & Hove (235 all out) as they lost to reigning champions Roffey (237-6). Alex Collins took 5-38 for Roffey. In reply, Ben Manenti and skipper Matt Davies hit 50s in the successful chase.

Horsham (195-1) enjoyed a nine wicket win at Eastbourne. The Saffrons side had James Tredwell and Ollie Rayner in the side but could only manage 193 all out with James Hockley top scoring with 71. Sussex star Tom Haines (86) and Craig Gallagher (85) saw Horsham home.

Preston Nomads won a rain-affected match at East Grinstead. Jake Hutson top scored for Nomads as they reached 254 all out on 50 overs. EG had a revised target of 210 from 36 overs but ended 154 all out.

In Division 2, newly-promoted Burgess Hill (229-4) beat Chichester Priory (177 all out). Tom Trowbridge (66) and Kevin Ramsay (70) shone with the bat before all the bowlers pitched in to bowl Priory out.

Hastings and St Leonards Priory amassed 302-6 as they beat Goring by Sea (186 all out). Ricardo De Nobrega (58), Jake Woolley (58) and Elliot Hooper (91) shone with the bat before John Morgan (5-31) starred with the ball. Danny Pittham (58) and Stuart Carter (60) top scored for Goring.

Billingshurst (159-3) cruised to a seven-wicket win against Lindfield (156 all out).

St James's Montefiore (162-6 - revised target 162 from 41 overs) beat Ifield (177 all out). Hector Loughton hit 61 in the run chase.

Bognor Regis CC - 1st XI 132 all out (41) 5ptsCoin

Haywards Heath (166-5) beat Bognor Regis (132 all out) by 34 runs.

Division 3 West: Broadwater (148 all out) lost to Findon (149-5); Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (169 all out) lost to Pagham (172-4); Roffey 2nd XI (224-8) beat West Chiltington & Thakeham (220-8); Steyning (76-6) beat Ansty (75 all out); Stirlands (136 all out) lost to Worthing (140-3). Highlights: Sam Henderson 5-43 for Roffey. Finley Allen 53 and 4-43 for Worthing.

Division 3 East: Eastbourne 2nd XI (213 all out) lost to Rottingdean (294-5); Crawley Eagles (202-9) beat Bexhill (170 all out); Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI (139 all out Revised Target 152 from 41.0) lost to Brighton & Hove 2nd XI (150 all out); Portslade 1st XI 1-1 (1.2) v Rye 189-8 game abandoned; Preston Nomads 2nd XI (165-2) beat Seaford (159 all out).Highlights: George Ledden 127 for Rottingdean. Shahid Raja 5-35 for Crawley Eagles. Scott Woodroffe 5-28 for Hastings and St Leonards 2nd XI. Stephen Rigg 5-31 and Abdul Shafi 102 not out for Preston Nomads 2nd XI.

Other highlights: Fazlan Nadeem 111 not out for Crawley v Three Bridges 2nd XI in Division 4 West. Charlie Hobden 6-28 for Glynde v East Grinstead 2nd XI in Division 4 East. Clive Tong 5-35 for Crowhurst Park v Buxted Park in Division 4 East.