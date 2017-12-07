Worthing wheelchair racer selected for England

Worthing wheelchair racer Nathan Freeman has been selected to represent England at the CPISRA World Games in Spain next year.

The 14-year-old talent, who suffers from cerebal palsy, took up wheelchair racing in 2013.

Freeman, along with coach Julia Stevens, founded the Worthing Wheelchair Racing Club and he has now been selected to represent his country.

The CPISRA World Games is the leading international sports tournament for cerebal palsy and related neurological conditions and Freeman is delighted to have been given the chance to compete.

He said: “I feel very proud to have the great opportunity to represent England at such a young age. The CPISRA World Games aren’t a junior competition, so I know I’ll be competing against athletes who are much older than me but I am looking forward to the experience.”

With this being Freeman’s first-ever World Games, still at the tender age of 14, the Worthing racer is realistic about his chances and said: “I want to gain international experience but it would be amazing against an older and tough field to come home with a medal.

“It’s certainly made me more focused on my training programme and determined to work and train as hard as I can.”

Freeman has had a busy and successful 2017, something which he hopes to continue, starting at the World Games early next year.

He added: “I’d like to further my international sporting career and I think every athlete’s dream is to one day represent Great Britain. I don’t ever predict when as I know the selection process is incredibly tough but one day.

“I will continue encouraging my fellow Worthing & District Harriers wheelchair racing club members and would like to become a coach in future years.

“It’s hard to believe that when my coach Julian Stevens and I started the wheelchair racing club four years ago I would now be selected for England.

“I couldn’t have achieved what I have without the support of my family and coach.”