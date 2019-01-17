Worthing Thunder turn attention back to BBL Trophy

Worthing Thunder warmed up for their huge BBL Trophy quarter-final by beating fellow National League Division 1 title-chasers Reading Rockets.

Making the trip to Berkshire, Thunder blunted Rockets’ spark and recorded a 84-67 victory to move level on points with leaders Team Solent Kestrels.

But now the focus for Thunder now turns to trying to seal a spot in the BBL Trophy semi-finals. London City Royals, currently in their first season in the top-flight, travel to Worthing Leisure Centre on Saturday. They sit fifth in the top division having won eight and lost six of their matches this season. Thunder guard Ishmael Fontaine is expecting a tough test.

He said: “The Royals boast a high level roster from point guard to centre.

“I think we’ll have to continue to play together especially in defence.”

Jorge Ebanks led the scorers with 26 points (nine rebounds), Zaire Taylor contributing 21 points (nine rebounds) and Brendan Okoronkwo 15 points (nine rebounds) in Thunder’s massive win over Rockets.

Fontaine added: “We had a very good start to the game, Jorge (Ebanks) really attacked the basket and played at a high level throughout. Rockets are so well coached and had a lot of defensive schemes to unsettle us but Zaire (Taylor) closed out the fourth quarter so well.”

