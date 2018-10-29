Worthing Thunder toasting another double win weekend

Worthing Thunder recorded two wins over the weekend for the second week in a row, advancing to the quarter-finals of the National Cup as well as remaining unbeaten in National League Division 1.

Thunder secured their fourth win from as many league matches with a scrappy 73-63 victory over Team Newcastle at the Worthing Leisure Centre on Saturday.

That was followed by a resounding 98-78 success over Bradford Dragons in the fourth round of the National Cup in west Yorkshire less than 24 hours later.

It was a winning weekend for Jorge Ebanks, who had re-signed for the club last week and made an instant impact with 13 points in the win over a stubborn Newcastle side, who stayed in touch with Thunder until the latter stages.

Ebanks drained a clutch three-pointer with 20 seconds left when Newcastle were threatening a desperation fightback to restore Worthing’s double-digit lead and it sealed the win.

Alex Owumi had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Thunder with Zaire Taylor also securing a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Local duo, Tom Ward and Brendan Okoronkwo, took centre stage in Bradford as they scored 26 and 21 points respectively to guide Thunder to the last eight of the National Cup, where they travel to last season’s winners Hemel Storm.

Ebanks added 17 points as Thunder shot 50 per cent from the field and looked assured throughout. This despite leading scorers Taylor and Owumi not having the best of nights offensively.

However, they both still contributed in the win with Taylor pulling down eight rebounds to go with nine points and Owumi still getting a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Owumi though went just 4/14 from the field.

Have you read?

Death of Leicester City owner in helicopter horror stuns Sussex sporting community



Brighton & Hove Albion fan dies after falling ill ahead of Wolves match



Glenn Murray already targeting goal number 101 after reaching century for Brighton & Hove Albion