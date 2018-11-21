Worthing Thunder's Kevin Moyo is finding his feet as he becomes integral to team

With the National League division 1 season a quarter of the way through, Worthing Thunder guard Kevin Moyo feels that he has now found his feet on the south coast.

Moyo, who joined Worthing from Essex Leopards last season, has been an integral part of the team, coming off the bench this term.

Coming off the bench, Moyo shot an efficient 83 percent from the field; scoring 13 points in Saturday’s 104-85 league win over Barking Abbey, in what was his most productive outing this season.

Moyo said: “Being a quarter of the way through the season, I feel that I am starting to find my rhythm and my role within the team.

“I feel that when you first come into a team, you’re doing stuff that you have picked up from other teams and that might not be the right fit. So now being a quarter of the way through, I think that I am really finding my stride.

“Offensively, I feel that the Barking performance was one of my better showings, and like I said, I feel really comfortable on the court and I am finding my rhythm within the team.”

And what has facilitated Moyo’s performances this season has been his pre-game ritiual, which includes a social media blackout to help him focus on game nights.

And Moyo’s energy on the court has certainly won him over with the Thunder supporters, who mob him following every home game for autographs and pictures.

Moyo said: “The Thunder fans are incredible and the boost that they give us is incredible too.”

“When kids and even adults come up to you, asking for an autograph or to get a picture, that is so humbling and I feel like I am doing something right.

The fans certainly gave Thunder that boost as they maintained their perfect record at the Worthing Leisure Centre with a 104-85 win over Barking Abbey on Saturday.

Tom Ward led six Worthing players in double figures with 20 points, which included five three-pointers with the team shooting 44 percent. Alex Owumi added 16 and Brendan Okoronkwo amassed 15 to go with seven rebounds.

However, Worthing’s joy was short-lived as they were eliminated from the National Cup, following a 95-83, quarter-final loss to Hemel Storm, less than 24 hours later.

Despite taking a 48-42 lead at the half, Thunder were only able to score nine points in the third quarter as Hemel took a 74-57 cushion, heading into the final ten minutes.

Thunder battled but the deficit was too much in the end, Zaire Taylor led all scorers with 33 points, but only three of those points were in the second half.