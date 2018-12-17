Worthing Thunder’s Ishmael Fontaine says his side can't dwell on Trailblazers defeat

Worthing Thunder’s Ishmael Fontaine has said not dwelling on Saturday’s defeat to the Derby Trailblazers is imperative.

Josh Goddard’s side lost narrowly 91-89 to the Trailblazers leaving them in second place behind the Solent Kestrels.

Thunder shooting guard Fontaine was disappointed with Saturday’s defeat and felt that his side did not get the benefit of the doubt from the officials.

He said: “With all of the top four losing this weekend it was nothing lost nothing gained really.

“However, I do feel that we weren’t given some big calls down the stretch which was a tough pill to swallow.

“We have the BBL trophy coming up, so forward thinking and not dwelling on Saturday’s game is imperative.”

Thunder player/coach Goddard said: “Saturday’s loss was disappointing, we struggled to convert the shots we did get in the latter stages of the game, which was ultimately our biggest downfall.”

Goddard was also keen for his side to build on several positives from Saturday, as they look to progress to the next round.

He said: “There were definite highlights, we ran the floor and looked ahead, but when we slowed down our tempo, we didn’t get the easy looks we would have liked to.”

Thunder now face the Surrey Scorchers on Saturday.

Scorchers come into the game on the back of a defeat, after they suffered a 84-79 home defeat to current league leaders, Leicester Riders.

The Guildford-based side currently sit 10th in the league standings and have endured a difficult start to their season, winning only two of their ten games so far.

Tip off is at 7.30pm.