Worthing Thunder player coach Josh Goddard: 'We were far too inconsistent from quarter to quarter'

Worthing Thunder player coach Josh Goddard say his side were 'far too inconsistent quarter to quarter' after they were beaten by Loughborough.

Thunder fell to their first home loss since January, losing 97-71 season to the Loughborough Riders on Saturday.

Goddard said: "Obviously we aren’t happy with the result but credit to Loughborough, they had a game plan and stuck to it.

"We strayed too far from our own game plan and Loughborough took advantage of that. We were far too inconsistent from quarter to quarter and this has given us a lot to use in practice moving forward”

Shooting guard Ishmael Fontaine added: "The loss was unfortunate; fair play to the coaching staff at the Riders they really have their guys playing together offensively and defensively.

"They also scouted us very well and caught us on a bad shooting night. However, this is a marathon not a sprint and we will bounce back.

"I do look forward to that match up in the future."

Worthing though remain in second, but tied with Loughborough.

