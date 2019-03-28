Worthing teenager hoping to achieve NHL dream after being selected for Great Britain

A 13-year-old boy from Worthing is hoping to raise funds to continue his dream of playing in the NHL after being asked to represent Great Britain's youth roller hockey team in Europe.

Aston Lacey, who has been playing hockey since he was seven, has picked up numerous honours in his fledgling career in roller puck, roller ball, and ice hockey.

The teenager was part of the London Knightz U15s team that won the roller ball nationals last season and made history in picking up the roller puck nationals with Brighton Stormers U16s.

The trophy win for the Stormers was the first time a southern team had ever done so.

The pinnacle of these successes saw Lacey pick up a gold medal for Great Britain's roller hockey team at the AAU Junior Olympics in Los Angeles in 2017.

However the potential for continued triumphs has continued well into 2019.

Lacey has been asked to represent Streatham U15s ice hockey team at an international tournament held in Belgium in April, as well as London Knightz in Switzerland for the Europeans in May.

But the icing on the cake for Lacey will be once again pulling on the shirt for Great Britain's youth roller hockey team in Italy at the end of July.

The parents of Aston, Austin and Leanda, have set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes people will help raise funds to take their son's hockey career to the next level.

His father Austin said: "He trains five days a week, for at least one-and-a-half hours at a time, then the weekends are a mix of roller or skate or ice hockey or sometimes all three.

"He dreams of becoming a professional ice hockey player in the Elite Ice Hockey League but his ultimate dream would be to play in the NHL.

"We are looking at ways to raise money for all the trips we have set up a GoFundMe page

"As you can imagine it takes a lot of my time and money to drive him all over the country to get him where he needs to be, and a very understanding mum that has to miss out on all his games to look after his two brothers and his sister."

The link to his GoFundMe page is: https://www.gofundme.com/aston-lacey-next-step-ice-hockey