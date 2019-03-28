Worthing swimming club enjoy mixed fortunes in water polo events around the country

Worthing swimming club competed in three separate water polo events in various parts of the country over the weekend.

Worthing under-17s water polo team suffered three defeats in their maiden appearance at the British Swimming National Age Group Water Polo Championships in Grantham.

Held at Meres Leisure Centre over the weekend of March 23, the competition featured all of the well-established top teams in the UK.

Saturday's opening fixture saw Worthing succumb 6-10 to Sheffield before falling 8-11 to London-outfit Otter in the day's later game.

Sunday saw Worthing narrowly lose 7-8 to Scottish side Kirkintilloch, despite leading the first quarter 2-1 in the first quarter.

Despite three losses in the championship bow, the under-17s will be heartened by their performances against quality opposition.

Audrey Tala and captain Nicole Fawcett were Worthing's topscorers in the competition, with eight and seven goals respectively.

On Saturday evening Splashpoint hosted the first Sussex under-14 development tournament which is aimed at giving some match practice to younger players.

All four teams remained unbeaten throughout the competition as Henry Broadhurst (seven) and Luke Heaton (six) topscored for Worthing during the tournament.

On Sunday the under-15s team traveled to Barnet to play in the final play-off round of the 2018/19 London League.

The Worthing squad was missing a number of girls who were playing at Grantham, but still had a very competitive squad of ten to play the two tough matches.

In the first game, the young side fell to a narrow 4-6 defeat against a strong Chelmsford before coming from behind to draw 7-7 with Watford.

Topscorers for the under-15s over the two ties were Jamie Bond (four) and Josh Coulson (three).

Liv Henderson, who trains at Worthing and was part of the winning Ladies London league squad, played for England under-17 girls in the EU Nations Tournament that took place in Brno in the Czech Republic over the weekend.

After a narrow defeat against Germany, the team won the bronze medal in a relatively easy win against Denmark.

Ben Alcorn enjoyed an excellent weekend playing for Invicta in the final round of matches in the top division of the British water polo league.

Invicta recorded two excellent wins to secure a second place finish and Ben was in fine form in goal.

The matches were shown live on the BBC red button and are now available on iPlayer.