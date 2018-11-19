Worthing Rowing Club apply for funding - and you can help them get it

Worthing Rowing Club are applying for funding from Aviva Community Fund so they can continue to be a prominent asset for the community.

The overall goal for Worthing Rowing Club is to make rowing accessible and fulfilling for all those who wish to participate.

Their dedicated volunteers who are involved with coaching and looking after members work under British Rowing guidelines (the sport national governing body) and participate in recognised coaching training programmes.

All training and participation in rowing that is undertaken by members of Worthing Rowing Club is tailored to suit the individuals with regard to ability, expectations and aspirations.

The club currently have approximately 20 members in our Junior Squad, aged from 13 to 18. It is rewarding to see them grow in confidence and learn so many skills including boat handling, teamwork, leadership and looking after and support each other. What is more, they also learn to lead a healthy life and increase their fitness.

All new equipment acquired by Worthing Rowing Club is primarily for use by the Junior section and they are given priority with regard to the use of new equipment. The current boats that are used by the junior rowers are approximately 10 to 12 years old.

These boats are starting to show their age through the constant use they have had. Any new funding will allow Worthing Rowing Club to increase the amount of equipment which will enable the club to recruit new Junior members.

The council ward that the club and many of the young people live in is situated in Wards listed in the top 20% or wards in the national indices of multiple deprivation. Access to leisure and sport facilities therefore needs to be widened. The funding will mean that they can extend our facilities to more people in the local community that currently has a low level of such facilities to use.

Worthing Rowing Club is a successful competitive coastal rowing club and our aim is to be a prominent asset in the community.

The club building is right in the heart of Worthing and they would love to share it with people who are passionate about rowing and help them enhance their lives.

You can help by voting for them by clicking here