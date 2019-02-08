Worthing Pavilion celebrate mixed fours success

Worthing Pavilion players Linda Farley, Sharon Pratt, Reece Tugwell and Mark Strong won the zone final at Eastbourne in the national mixed fours against Egerton Park

It was a very close game with Pavilion taking an early lead and staying ahead for most of the game - up until the 16th end when Egerton picked up a four to make it 15-14.

They then picked up a single in the 17th end to make it 15-15 and all to play for on the final end.

But Strong played with weight on the last bowl, removing Egerton’s to leave the Pavilion holding shot to win a place in the national finals at Hartlepool.

Worthing Pavilion ladies lost 64-85 in a league match against Adur. Several rinks had very close games and Pavilion gained a point.

Worthing Pavilion won all six rinks in a 132-98 friendly win over Banks. Sally Krupa, Benny Benfield, Mick Steggell and Richard Calvert were Pavilion’s top rink in the victory.

