Worthing end decade-long wait for league glory

Worthing Swimming Club’s water polo under-14 team were crowned London Winter League champions for the first time in over ten years this past weekend.

Worthing went unbeaten in matches against Ealing, Watford and Beckenham to come away victorious after the final four play-off at South Croydon’s Whitgift School.

As a result of the three wins, Worthing took the London League title with a talented group of players and tactics that none of the teams could come to terms with.

The London Winter League concluded with an exciting play-off final.

The first phase of the competition had seen teams split into North and South divisions with the top-two from each qualifying for the play-off.

After winning the South division, Worthing booked their spot as did runners-up Beckenham.

Watford and Ealing qualified from the other division to conclude the four team play-off.

Worthing made a relatively slow start to the competition but began with victory after overcoming Ealing 9-4 in their opening match of the play-off tournament.

Worthing produced a fine performance to ease to a 9-1 win over a strong Watford side.

After racing into a 7-1 lead at the break, Worthing would go on and clinch a comprehensive victory.

Worthing would round off their London Winter League play-off campaign with another resounding 9-1 win - this time over Beckenham.

The Worthing team, who were well supported by family, friends and sponsor Roffey Homes, would win the play-off competition.