Worthing avoid relegation

Worthing Swimming Club avoided the dreaded Sussex League Division 1 drop for the second successive season on Saturday

Taking on Littlehampton and Beacon in a round three league meet in Brighton, Worthing finished second on the evening and ended the season eighth out of nine teams in the final table.

Worthing won 20 of the 57 races which saw them come second with a return of 392 points. Littlehampton came out on top, picking up 437 points, while Beacon finished bottom with 213 points.

Worthing thank all the volunteers who gave up their time to help out at the final gala.