WINTER OLYMPICS: Proud Sussex bobsleigh star Brad Hall in seventh heaven in South Korea

Continued consistency is the name of the game for Sussex bobsleigh star Brad Hall and Joel Fearon as they aim to build upon their current seventh-position ranking in the men’s two-man competition.

Competing together at the Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang in South Korea ahead of the four-man next weekend, pilot Hall and brakeman Fearon clocked 49.37s and 49.50s on their first and second runs to finish on 1:38.87s.

That is just 0.48 seconds off the pace of German leaders Nico Walther and Christian Poser with Team GB debutant Hall delighted with their start so far.

The former Crawley AC decathlete said: “I’m very proud to take to the field of play in the two-man event.

“When I first started driving four years ago, this was the aim to get to these games now. To be finally here is amazing.

“It just felt like another race. There was a little bit more noise but I’ve got tunnel vision when I’m driving or pushing.”

Team GB pilot and former Crawley AC decathlete Brad Hall, right, in action with Joel Fearon compete in heat one of the Two-Man Bobsleigh event held at the Sliding Centre at PyeongChang in South Korea. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-180218-130601002

Hall is a former student at Hazelwick School in Crawley who also studied at Collyer’s Sixth Form College in Horsham.

Among his teachers at the Three Bridges-based secondary school was famous TV comedian Romesh Ranganathan who used to be a maths teacher before he took the plunge and ventured into broadcasting.

The celebrity took to Twitter yesterday to reveal he knew Team GB’s latest star.

Ranganathan, who lives in Bewbush in Crawley, said: “One of the kids I taught has become a bobsleigh Olympic star which is incredible but again makes me feel old. Big up @BobsleighBrad.”

Team GB bobsleigh star Brad Hall in action in Heat 2. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-180218-161708002

Hall, 27, revealed: “At the Olympics, it’s the four runs rather than the traditional two we have at World Cups all season so you’ve really got to be consistent.

“That’s what we’ve done on day-one and we’ve got to try and do the same on day-two.”

Meanwhile the women’s team of Mica McNeill and Mica Moore were fifth fastest in training.

Hall and Fearon will be back on the track today representing Team GB at 11.15am when they contest Heat 3.

The event continues until 12.20pm when a cut will be made in which the field who will go on to contest the final will be officially decided.

Hall hopes to make it through to this afternoon’s Heat 4 and final which starts at 12.35pm.

All of Monday’s previews, action and replays will be shown on BBC1 and BBC2 TV with full coverage and analysis being broadcast from 9.15am through to 6pm.

A highlights programme will also be shown tonight on BBC2 TV from 7-8pm.

https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/sport/more-sport/winter-olympics-sussex-bobsleigh-star-brad-hall-defies-all-expectations-in-south-korea-1-8382841