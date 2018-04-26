Taylor out to add to trophy haul with Thunder

Zaire Taylor has been used to the taste of success during his time on these shores and is out to continue that trend with Worthing Thunder on Sunday.

Thunder star Taylor cap-tured the British Basketball League’s MVP award in 2012, as well as winning the BBL Championship and play-off during his career before joining Worthing last summer.

Now the Staten Island player is out to add National League glory to his collection when Thunder take on Hemel Storm for the right to claim the 2018 play-off title in Manchester.

Taylor said: “Everywhere I have gone I have won something. When I joined Worthing I wanted to succeed because that’s the competitor in me but with Thunder it was different.

“We have earned our place in the final, we have a hard-working group of guys that want to win and have shown that in these play-offs.

“There is a strong belief that we will win the play-off championship in Manchester. We are all competitors and we all want to succeed.”

Anyone wishing to make the trip to Manchester for Sunday’s Division 1 play-off final should email promotions@worthingthunder.net for more information.