Target Sprint star Moore makes World Championship squad

Target Sprint rising star Isabel Moore has been named in the Great Britain shooting squad for the World Championships in South Korea.

Angmering-based Moore, 14, has enjoyed great success in the shooting discipline since taking up the sport back in 2016.

Moore achieved her goal of selection in to the Target Sprint Great Britain shooting squad, bagging one of just six places available in this particular event.

The Angmering shooter was just 13 when she was called up to the under-21 category GB team. Moore took it all in her stride, impressing in events across Europe, retaining a place in the Great Britain squad for 2018 back in April.

Being involved with the GB squad gives Moore the opportunity to compete at international level this year. She will take part in competitions in Italy and Holland as well as being selected in the ISSF World Championship team for the upcoming event in South Korea.

Target sprint is an ISSF discipline that is being backed by British shooting and is one of the most exciting for spectators.

Each race is made up of three 400metre runs, interspersed with two rounds of shooting where shooters must knock down five 35mm targets from a distance of 10m.

The Target Sprint discipline is a fast growing sport in the UK and is very popular and well established across Europe. British Shooting have been working hard to promote the event through a series of national competitions each year that culminate in a national series final.

Moore has won gold medals in the past two years in the Surrey leg of the series and is delighted to represent Great Britain at a World Championships later this year.

She said: “I’m really happy to have been selected by British Shooting to represent Great Britain at the ISSF World Championships in South Korea.

“I’ve been training hard to give myself the best chance of being selected and competed for the GB team in Italy earlier this month, where I came fifth and was the highest placed GB athlete in the under-21 category.

“Getting selected to compete in South Korea means I have the opportunity to test myself against the best in the world, I’m sure it’s going to be an awesome experience.”

Moore’s commitment to the sport cannot be questioned. Her training programme has increased dramatically since being named in the GB squad.

She works on her shooting two or three times a week, completes strength work in the gym and attends an athletics club. Despite being part of the GB team, Moore is completely self-funded.

The Angmering-based star has set up a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising £2,000 ahead of her trip to South Korea to take part in the World Championships later this year.

Anyone interested in donating should visit, www.gofundme.com/isabel-moore-gb-shooting-athlete