Talented Tom bags title for second time

Young talent Tom Bradley has been crowned Worthing & District Table Tennis Youth Challenge singles champion for a second time.

Tom overcame a spirited fight from Ben Packer in the final, winning in straight games 11-9, 11-2.

Ben had beaten Archie Finch (11-5, 11-2) in the last four, while Tom was pushed all the way in a thrilling semi-final against Louis Packer (11-5, 7-11, 11-7) on his way to winning the title for a second time.

Quincy Keeghan beat Harry Miller (11-9) to claim the singles plate competition title. The Handicap winner was Thomas Teissandier, with Jude Coombes the runner-up.

Titles were also awarded to teams finishing top of the three divisions in the latest Worthing Youth Challenge.

Tournament organiser Ray Forder presented trophies and certificates to all the players.

Another Worthing & District Youth Challenge competition gets started on Saturday, April 21.

The tournament will run for ten weeks and is open to boys and girls from eight to 15.

For an entry form, contact Ray Forder on 01903 766678.