Sussex shooting duo selected in Team England Commonwealth Games squad

Some of Team England's Commonwealth Games shooting squad
Sussex-based shooters Katie Gleeson and Steve Scott will represent Team England at next year's Commonwealth Games.

Scott, 32, from Battle claimed a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics last year and is a double Commonwealth champion.

Goring-based rifle shooter Gleeson is far less experienced and will take part in a Commonwealth event for the first time on the Gold Coast.

Team England have selected a 20-strong team that will compete across four differing disciplines in April 2018.

Scott revealed his aim is to make it a treble of Commonwealth Games gold medals and said: "It’s always an honour to represent England and, on a personal level, to be attending my third Commonwealth Games is something I am very proud of.

"The aim will definitely be to try and win another gold medal but I know it will be tough as the level of competition increases at every Games.

“I have some great memories from the shoot-off against Matthew French in Glasgow and, if I come away from the Gold Coast with similar memories. then I’m sure it’s going to be a brilliant Games.”