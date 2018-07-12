Students join forces to lead southern area to glory in much-anticipated Sussex School Games

Pupils from Chesswood, Davison and English Martyrs Primary Schools joined forces to represent the southern area of Sussex in a recent competition.

The increasingly popular Sussex School Games saw around 1,000 students take part this year.

Chesswood pupils competed for the southern area and Paralympian Simon Munn MBE passed on words of inspiration at the opening ceremony.

It was a very hot day to be sprinting, running, throwing and jumping but the young athletes did not let that deter them. Sprints for all nine Chesswood participants went well, with two students clicking under 11 seconds over 75metres.

Standing long jump was the strongest area as eight out of the nine athletes jumped over two metres - again Reuben (2m42) and Alisa (2m32) topped Chesswood’s leaderboard. Thomas and Olanna both went under two minutes and all athletes threw their howlers well.

After all the events the southern area team finished second in Sussex, just ten points behind overall winners from Cottesmore in Crawley.

For Reuben, Harrison, Thomas, Alisa, Isla and Lily this was their final event for Chesswood and being runners-up in Sussex (both indoors and outdoors) for athletics was a fitting send-off for some brilliant students.

The southern area went on to win the overall cup for the Sussex Schools Games – the leader of the southern area team selected Reuben to go and collect the prize – another sign that Chesswood is considered a real force in PE.

Sussex star happy to pass on his experience

Colts player, 12, hits half-century in adult cricket