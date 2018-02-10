Star performances from Worthing Special Olympics

Worthing Special Olympic athletes starred at the National Hall Championships in Portsmouth last weekend.

Competitors put in some brilliant performances as the Oak Grove College School team were up against six other teams.

Worthing would come out victorious, finishing 14 points ahead of their rivals home team Redwood.

The Worthing Harriers Special Olympic team were up against ten other team, beating rivals Surrey by 27 points, meaning both teams entered were crowned national champions.

Jordan Okonta, who was crowned high jump world champion at the Special Olympic Games in Los Angeles back in 2015, was a star performer as he jumped 2.75 metres in the standing long jump.

Another member of the Worthing Special Olympic team, Kaya Gonthier, threw a personal best of 4.45 metres in the shot.