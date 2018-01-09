Search
Squash star Bryant bags British title

Shoreham squash star Jonah Bryant
Shoreham squash star Jonah Bryant took just 22 minutes to land the biggest global title of his young career on Sunday.

The 13-year-old romped to an emphatic 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 final triumph over Egyptian Islam Kouratam to be crowned Dunlop British Junior Open champion in Birmingham.

Bryant became the second young English player to win the under-13 title in the past three years and was pleased to avenge a semi-final defeat he suffered in the same competition back in 2017.

He said: “I’ve trained for 12 months for this tournament so I’m really happy.

“I tried to keep focused as much as possible and if I let the Egyptian back in he could have won. I was so happy to keep that concentration and close it out 3-0.”

Bryant is based at Corals Club in Brighton and attends Lancing College’s Prep School.

Jonah’s father Ross is a former professional and one day hopes to follow in his footsteps.

“My dad is amazing but so is Ben Hutton, my coach at Corals. I wouldn’t be here without his help,” Jonah added.

“I’m addicted to squash, hopefully one day I can turn pro.”