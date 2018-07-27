Southern area's grip on Sussex School Games continues

Schools from across Worthing, Angmering, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Steyning represented the southern area team that made it back-to-back Sussex School Games victories recently.

The event brought over 1,000 young athletes from 84 schools in Sussex together, fighting for medals in 11 competitions at Crawley’s K2.

It was the southern area team, made up of schools from across the area, who finished first overall out of the nine teams competing.

Medals captured on the way to glory included Davison High School for Girls going unbeaten en route to the year seven netball gold, while Angmering School and Oak Grove College finished first in the sportshall parallel athletics.

Southern area organiser Daniel Jenner said: “It was another great day for the southern area. The School Games is a fantastic event, which provides opportunities for young people to participate in school sport at the highest level. It was great that we managed to secure an overall first place with several schools collecting medals on the day.”

