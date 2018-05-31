Shoreham College bag national bronze medal

Shoreham College under-11 netball stars secured a bronze medal at the recent ISA championships.
After a long journey from Brighton to York, the girls won all six pool games - finishing top of their group.
Shoreham College secured a bye through the semi-final but conceded the first match of the day.
Determined to come away with something for their efforts, Shoreham summoned every ounce of energy to come out 8-6 winners in play-off for third place.
Shoreham College thanked parents for their support and travelling so far.
It turned out to be a truly amazing day, filled with team spirit, support for each other and magnificent performances. Everyone at Shoreham College is immensely proud.