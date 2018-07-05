Rowers return to action in Folkestone regatta

Having had three Coast Amateur Rowing Association (CARA) regattas postponed due to strong winds, Folkestone were determined to play host to their annual race but the forecast did not look great and the sea was rough.

Despite the concern, Folkestone’s regatta went ahead and Worthing collected some impressive results.

Club members Callum Long, Sebastian Day, Eugine Mazur and Dima Parfoot - the men’s junior fours team - managed to achieve second, while Callum and Eugine had the same result in both the pair and senior ladies’ events.

Vanda Balla and Andzelika Stozek achieved personal bests by coming third.

The junior ladies’ fours team of Zuzana Fraser, Vanda Balla, Andzelika Stozek and Izzy Hooker - sitting in for Lucy Reynard- also came third in their class.

The newly-formed novice men’s crew, which consisted of three junior under-16 boys’ came fourth. Rob Bradley, Sean Thomson, Donovan Tomlinson and Sam Zottola made up the recently established team.

Also fourth were the ladies’ double, rowed by the two junior under-16 girls - Issy Walker and Izzy Hooker - who messed up their turn having led all the way up to that point.

The novice ladies had steering problems when the pin in their rudder came loose after they ‘caught a crab’, and they finished fifth.

The single scullers were brave taking to the rough water. Individual races are notoriously hard to balance in big seas.

Eugine and Dima both got a dunking when they capsized but Zoli Hercz made it to the finals.

n Worthing Rowing Club are running two Learn2Row courses this month - one for adults and another for under-16s.

Contact wrc@worthingrowingclub.com if you are interested.