'Privileged' Clubb steps down as chairman

David Clubb has called time on his role as Lancing Eagles Running Club chairman.

Clubb assumed the position in 2003 and saw membership numbers swell from just 14 to 110.

Another Lancing Eagles runner is recognised at the annual dinner

The departing chairman feels now is the right time to give someone else the chance to take the club forward.

Reflecting on his 15-year stint at the helm, Clubb said at Lancing Eagles’ annual dinner: “It is high time to give someone else a chance.

“It has been my privilege and has given me great joy and satisfaction.

“The club has developed over the years and has grown to see the club grow from 14 members to 110.

“It seems that at any event you will see the blue and yellow vests of the Lancing Eagles.

“The club has continued exhibit the ethos of friendly support for all the members irrespective of ability.

“This has only been possible with the active support of the members but particularly Judy Little, Chris Hayes, John Hardy, Bryan Grundy and Simon Whitehouse. I thank you all.”

It was another phenomenal year for all at Lancing Eagles.

Membership increased to 110 by the end of 2018 after 98 were registered at the end of the year previous.

Although, the club finished three places lower in the final West Sussex Fun Run League standings.

A tenth-placed finish was achieved by Lancing Eagles compared to ending 2017 seventh.

Members came together and took on events all over the globe. Lancing Eagles had entrants in the Brighton and London Marathons as well as races in Beachy Head and China.

Barney Bristow ran solo in the 24-hour Endurance Relay, there were also three Lancing Eagles teams entered in the race.

Individual accolades went to John Hardy, winning the WSFRL competition.

Most improved awards went to Elaine Rousseau and David Mutters.

Rousseau was not finished there, scooping the runner of the year shield along with Guido Tapia.

Top category runner, based on the best age grade performance, was awarded to Hardy.

