Pavilion play host to annual finals weekend

Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club’s triples team won a competition at Worthing Indoor last week.

The trio of Sharon Pratt, Rob Taylor and Mark Strong claimed top honours in the tournament.

Young gun James Brennan was the star as Pavilion held their annual finals weekend last Saturday and Sunday.

Brennan, 17, played and won each of the three finals in which he reached.

Championship singles, handicap singles and drawn pairs - alongside Jon Gauntlett - were the events that Brennan won.

Rob Taylor, Linda Chant, Leah Taylor, Sharon Pratt, Andy Clark, Linda Farley, John McCormick, John Frew and Billy Murphy also came away with victories across Pavilion’s finals weekend.

Worthing Pavilion quartet Ray Leggett, Arthur White, Bill Murphy and John Frew were beaten in the last 16 of the national over-60 fours competition, losing to eventual runners-up Leicester.

n Worthing Indoor Bowls Club were swept aside in each of the three matches they played this past week.

The ladies’ team, who welcomed Denton Island, went down 94-77.

Pam Tottman, Julie Law, Sheila Freke and skip Gill Robinson provided Worthing’s only rink win (16-15).

Pat Fulcher went down by a shot (18-17) and other Worthing skips Elizabeth McRea (22-16), Cynthia Goodall (16-12) and Carole Raydon (23-16) were all beaten.

Worthing then hosted two matches against rivals Goring Manor, losing the first 110-88.

Ann Wilburn, Vic Slade, Roy Barclay and skip Mike Meadows emerged with Worthing’s sole winning rink (20-18).

The second encounter was a similar result, this time Worthing were defeated 95-76.

Once again there was just one Worthing winning rink, with Pam Attwood, Maz Howe, Alan Howe and skip Barrie Tottman (20-15). Joe Peters managed a 15-15 draw on his rink.