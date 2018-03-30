Pavilion bowlers secure Sussex League glory

Worthing Pavilion Bowling Club have been crowned Sussex County Indoor League champions.

Wrestling the title out of the hands of Egerton Park always looked a tall order but Pavilion stuck to their task all season and lifted the league title. Egerton and Adur have fought for top honours on a number of occasions in recent times but Pavilion sprung a surprise this season.

Worthing Pavilion rounded off the title-winning campaign by beating last season’s champions Egerton Park 152-88. The majority of the 47 players Pavilion used over the course of the season were at the club for a celebration as they were crowned champions for the first time.

Julie Woods, Jacky Pearson, Mary Stemp, Esme Clough and Linda Farley came fourth in an open fives tournament held at Denton Island.