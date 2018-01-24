Our Lady of Sion students star on national stage

Worthing’s Our Lady of Sion School students returned home with a number of medals following the recent ISA national swimming gala.

Having won the ISA regional gala at the back end of last year, eight Our Lady of Sion swimmers qualified for 25 of the national events.

The competition, which took place at the London Aquatics Centre, saw more than 400 swimmers take part.

The Our Lady of Sion team produced a number of dazzling displays, winning 13 medals in total. Year 12 student Talisa-Mae won gold in two relay competitions.