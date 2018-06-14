Oarsome results for Worthing rowers

Worthing Rowing Club members have collected some fine individual and team results since the start of the Coastal season last month.

The opening two regattas of the 2018 campaign were at Hastings and Bexhill.

Conditions were good and the sun was shining, all was set for Worthing to show off the results of the hard work they’d put in training over the winter under the guidance of new club captain, Natalie Holden.

Results were better than expected with almost every crew being placed.

Worthing won the junior aggregate on the Saturday, with junior ladies Zuzana Fraser, Vanda Balla, Lucy Reynolds and Andzelika Stozek - coxed by Natalie Holden - stars of the show winning the junior ladies coxed four event on both days.

The foursome then split off to compete in women’s junior pair, women’s senior four and women’s double events.

The novice men were second on the Saturday but ‘messed up the turn’. They made up for that error, going one better and finishing first a day later. .There now needs to be a reshuffle of the crew as two of them already had one win, now giving them two, which means they move up to junior men’s status.

Fresh from a fine start to the new season, Worthing took a strong team to compete in the Brighton regatta earlier this month.

The best performances were from the junior ladies who recorded a third successive victory, winning by three lengths. This was followed by a first and fifth placing in the junior ladies pairs with the team of Zuzana Fraser, Lucy Reynard, Vanda Balla and Andzelika Stozek - coxed by Natalie Holden.

The junior men’s four also won, leading by a good length, all the way. They are Callum Long, Zoli Hercz, Eugine Mazur and Dima Parfoot.The team need just one more win to become junior seniors next season. Hercz also had an exciting race in the novice men’s single sculls with tight competition for second place which he secured.

The men’s novice four was a new crew and were in second place until they had equipment failure - broken seats - finishing fifth.