Nude swimming introduced at Arundel Lido for The Great British Skinny Dip

Naturists will be able to go costume-free at Arundel Lido when the outdoor pool joins in The Great British Skinny Dip for the first time.

This thrilling new event will give adults the opportunity to swim naked for one night only, as part of the national event in July.

Arundel Lido has Arundel Castle as the backdrop

Nikki Richardson, general manager, said: “This event is for over-18s only and is a fundraiser to help with the cost of our new changing huts.”

The Great British Skinny Dip will be at Arundel Lido on Wednesday, July 3, from 7pm to 9pm.

Last season, Arundel Lido welcomed more than 38,000 visitors to its pools, making it the best season yet.

Nikki added: “Let’s hope 2019 is the same, if not better. Last year provided Arundel Lido with plenty of visitors, bookings and, best of all, numerous sunny days.”

This summer season will be the 16th since the lido was taken over by Arundel and Downland Community Leisure Trust, a registered charity.

The gates open on Saturday, May 4. Adults of all fitness levels are welcome to join the early-morning boot camp with Five Seven Fitness at 8.45am, then from 10am, there will be free entry to the pools for the day. A retro sports day will be held on the field, with traditional races run by Arundel Lido volunteers for adults and children.

The season continues until Sunday, September 8, with both pools open Monday to Friday, 12pm to 6pm, and weekends 10am to 7pm.

Season tickets bought in advance from the lido or over the opening weekend will receive a £5 early bird discount. The office is generally manned 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, but telephone 01903 884772 in advance if you would like to pop in and pay.

Nikki said: “Exciting weekly activities to look forward to this season include South Coast Mermaids, inflatable sessions, swimming lessons, boot camp, aqua aerobics, adult-only swims and parent and toddler sessions, with swim lessons included.

“Active Academies will also be running two Swim and Run camps during the school holidays, Raw Energy Pursuits is running the Arundel Triathlon and Tuff Fitty is hosting numerous training sessions for their members.”

During the winter, Arundel Lido has continued to seek funding towards Project LEAP, through bids and events, including a Casino Royale evening at Hilton Avisford Park, which raised nearly £3,000.

Planning permission for this further development of the site was granted in June last year and the new outdoor changing huts will help keep the traditional feel of the lido.