Impressive medal haul for Worthing members

Worthing Judo Club came away with an impressive medal haul from the recent JFA UK national competition.

Primary and junior club members stormed their groups, while demonstrating some beautiful techniques.

Gold medals were won by Zoe White and Ben Batson, while Nathan Blake, Louise Boiling, Louis Batson and Mathew Cork all claimed silvers.

Levi Jordan-Upton, Poppy White, Alfie Jordan-Upton, Ryan Shergold, Jed Goosens and Ellie Cork all came away with bronze medals for their efforts. Worthing senior members were not to be put in the shadows as they came away with a number of medals. Amy Boiling, Neil Wells, Christi Pretorius, Andeas Pretorius, Ross Elliott and Adam Brown were all gold medallists. James Langley fought well to win silver in his category, with Phillip Batson, Ryan Mitchell and Hercules Pretorius took bronze medals.

Sensei Chris Cooper fifth dan was proud of the efforts from his club members and said: “They took on board everything we had gone through in previous weeks of training and their perseverance clearly paid off. The fighting as well as spirit was simply amazing and I’m proud of all of them.”