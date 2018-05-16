Formula One club helps children

Motorsport fans are buzzing after making a donation to a charity for young carers and vulnerable children.

The Piston Broke Formula One Club managed to raise £600 through raffles and collections.

Members meet at the Piston Broke pub in High Street, Shoreham, and made the presentation there on Sunday to Hugh Whittaker from The Honeypot Children’s Charity.

Graham Eaves, from the club, said: “Honeypot was selected to be the recipient of the funds raised recently as they were identified as providing important and worthwhile facilities for vulnerable children in an area of caring where nothing else is available.

“The charity exists on donations only, without the support of any funding from the public purse.

“The club meets at Piston Broke for every Formula One event plus additional major motorsport events. Fundraising by the club has been from regular collections of loose change at meetings and raffles of motorsport memorabilia.”

The presentation was made just before the start of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The charity supports young carers and vulnerable children by providing respite breaks and ongoing outreach support.